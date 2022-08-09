Del. Dept. of Education Releases 2021-22 Statewide Assessment

The continuing recovery from school closings during the COVID-19 pandemic is reflected in the 2021-2022 Delaware Statewide Assessment that was released Tuesday.

State Education Secretary Mark Holodick said the Department of Education has made educational opportunities a priority this summer, adding that “recovery doesn’t happen overnight.”

In English language arts, 42-percent of students in grades 3-through-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level, and 30-percent in mathematics. The percentage of students who were scored proficient is higher than in 2020-21, but the D-of-E said making a direct comparison is not accurate due to lower participation rates that year.

At the high school level, the SAT is used to assess students statewide. 47-percent of students statewide were proficient or better in the reading test, 24-prcent in math and 38-percent on the essay portion.

“Providing educational opportunities this summer has been a priority because we know students are continuing to recover from pandemic-related unfinished learning,” Holodick said. “Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and our educators are committed to continuing to meet students where they are to provide them the supports and learning time they need to succeed. Federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds (ESSER II and ESSER III) will allow for our schools and districts to use targeted interventions and institute system changes that address the needs of all students, especially those kids who need it most.”

The Department of Education released additional highlights:

In science, Delaware tests in grades 5, 8 and high school biology. The 2021-22 scores show 21 percent of fifth graders, 17 percent of eighth graders and 26 percent of high school biology students scoring proficient or higher.

Social studies is assessed in grades 5, 7 and 11. Statewide for 2021-22, 32 percent of fourth graders, 29 percent of seventh graders and 24 percent of 11th graders scored at or above the proficient level.

Delaware administers an alternative assessment for students with significant cognitive disabilities. The state moved to a new assessment model in 2022. Find more information on this assessment as well as the ACCESS English language proficiency assessment here.

“These assessment results help everyone from the classroom educator to policymakers better understand student learning and needs, and they will provide important guidance to us as we plan how to best support our students in the new school year,” Holodick said.

Find full results, including demographic and district/charter information, here.