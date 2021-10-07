Del. Dept. of Labor Clarifies Questions About Workplace Vax Requirements

An employee who loses his or her job for not complying with a vaccine requirement could have a tough time obtaining unemployment benefits.

The Delaware Department of Labor has determined that requirements of employers for employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 are generally “reasonable.” And, under Delaware law, a claimant would not be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits if they have violated an employer’s policy that is deemed to be reasonable and has been clearly communicated to employees.

Like all unemployment claims, eligibility would depend on specific circumstances. Each claim is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Exemptions for religious, health or other reasons may also be considered.

“Employers who hire union employees are also encouraged to review the governing collective bargaining agreement before requiring vaccinations. All relevant federal and state laws should be consulted by employers as they consider whether a reasonable accommodation is required,” the Labor Department said in a statement.