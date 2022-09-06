Del. Division of Small Business Accepts Applications for EDGE Grants

Younger businesses in Delaware are able to apply for an EDGE grant from the Division of Small Business to boost their growth plans.

EDGE is “Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion.”

Businesses that are less than five years old and employ no more than ten employees are invited to apply for the competitive grant program. The Division will match a winning business’s investment on a three-to-one basis. Funds can be spent on marketing, purchase of necessary equipment or related expenses that improve the company’s long-term chances of success.

Five STEM-related companies will receive up to $100-thousand, while five Entrepreneur-Class non-STEM businesses will receive up to $50-thousand.

“Delaware has an amazing community of entrepreneurs who stake their future on following their passion and starting their own business,” Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock said. “By providing significant capital to these early-stage companies, the state of Delaware is able to help them reach their potential and show their owners that we value their efforts in starting and growing their businesses here in the First State.”

Applications will be accepted through September 30th, and an informational webinar on how to apply will be held this Thursday. To register, please CLICK HERE

“The EDGE Grant program has been very popular with Delaware small business owners because these grants have helped promising small companies in a variety of industries reach the next level and compete with larger companies,” Delaware Division of Small Business Acting Director Regina Bell said. “I encourage eligible small business owners interested in the program to reach out today to one of our Regional Business Managers for help with the application process.”

According to the Delaware Division of Small Business, 60 Delaware small businesses have received portions of $3.75-million since the EDGE program began in 2019.