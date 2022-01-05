Del. DMV Encourages Online Options For Many Services; In-Person Service May Take Longer

Delawareans are being encouraged to handle DMV-related business online, if possible.

The surge in COVID-19 cases and anticipated staff shortages have led the DMV to also advise customers to consider drive-through service at DMV offices. Wait times for service inside could be longer than usual.

The DMV has introduced a text notification system that allows customers to wait in their vehicles until getting a text message to come inside for service.

Masks are required inside a DMV facility because it is a state building.

Renewal of a Delaware driver’s license or registration and changing a home address are a few of the more than 20 services that can be handled through the myDMV online portal at mydmv.delaware.gov.

All late fees for vehicle registration and driver license renewals are again being waived until further notice. Drivers who require in-person renewals are encouraged to wait until February.

DMF facilities continue to undergo increased cleaning and disinfecting efforts.






