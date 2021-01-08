Del. DMV To Resume Evening Hours Wednesdays

New evening hours will be available at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles effective next Wednesday, January 13th.

DMV locations will be open Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. This is a change from the previous Wednesday schedule of noon until 8 p.m. But it does reinstate evening hours on Wednesdays, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors to DMV facilities must wear a face covering, and accommodations are limited to 30-percent of capacity. Many transactions can also be completed online at mydmv.delaware.gov.