Del. Electric Co-op, Choptank Issue Beat the Peak Alert for Today (Wed.), 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Soaring temperatures and humidity levels have led Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative to issue a Beat the Peak Alert for today (Wednesday).

According to DEC, members are asked to conserve electricity during times when the cost to purchase and produce power is high.

Members are asked to postpone use of washers, dryers and dishwashers until after sunset, to close window shades and curtains, and to turn up the thermostat during Beat the Peak hours between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.