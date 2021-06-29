Del. Electric Co-op Hires New President / CEO

Delaware Electric Cooperative has a new President and CEO.

Greg Starheim has been chosen by the not-for-profit utility’s board of directors to replace Bill Andrew. Starheim most recently was with the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation.

“I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to lead DEC. The Co-op has some of the most innovative and committed employees in the nation and our focus will remain on how to provide clean, affordable power and exceptional service to our 107,000 members,” Starheim said.

“Greg will provide the leadership and vision to ensure DEC continues to be a national leader in renewable energy, conservation and innovation. He is excited to meet our members and visit the communities the Co-op proudly powers. DEC and our members will be in good hands,” Andrew said.

DEC is a member-owned utility.




