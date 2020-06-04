Del. Electric Co-op issues Beat the Peak Alert

Delaware Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert for this afternoon (Thursday), as temperatures and humidity continue to rise.

Between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., the Co-op is asking its members to conserve electricity usage. Possible steps include setting your air conditioner thermostat so it doesn’t run as often, putting off the use of large appliance such as washers, dryers and dishwashers and turning off unnecessary lights.

DEC purchases more expensive energy during times of high, or peak, demand.