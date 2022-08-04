Del. Electric Cooperative, Choptank Electric Cooperative Issue Beat-the-Peak Alert, 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday

Choptank Electric Cooperative and Delaware Electric Cooperative have issued a Beat the Peak Alert that lasts between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. today (Thursday).

Members are asked to postpone the use of large appliances, to raise the thermostat by a few degrees, and to close the shades and curtains in order to reduce power that must be purchased during a time of high demand.

The Berlin Electric Department is also asking customers to voluntarily conserve or limit use of energy each afternoon and early evening through this Friday. Prices to purchase electricity during these times are at their highest.

Between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Berlin electric customers are asked to consider postponing the use of large appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers, delaying the use of hot water, shutting window shades and setting thermostats up three degrees.