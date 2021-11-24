Del. Entertainment Venues, Individuals Get Shares Of Relief Funding

Delaware live performance venues will receive shares of more than $30-million through the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program.

Legislation sponsored by the state’s congressional delegation, the Save Our Stages Act, made grants available to eligible organizations that have suffered revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Venues, promoters, arts organizations, talent representatives, producers, museums and others were able to qualify. Successful applicants were able to receive grants equal to 45-percent of their gross revenue.

“One of the pandemic’s hardest hit sectors was the live arts and entertainment industry,” Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said. “I was proud to support the Save our Stages Act which helped make this program possible. I am thrilled that these theaters can light up once again through this business-saving program, and provide arts and culture for years to come.”

“Arts venues across Delaware faced unimaginable challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. added. “While other industries were able to adapt to the pandemic, the Arts completely shut down leading to massive layoffs and lost revenue for these spaces. But because of these federal dollars, the stages we all know and love, from a small movie theatre in Dagsboro to a concert hall in Arden, have been able to re-open and operate safely so that Delawareans can once again experience the arts safely. I’m proud to support our stages and I look forward to the impact these funds will have on our community and economy.”