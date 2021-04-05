Del. Exceeds Healthcare Spending Benchmarks, According To Report

Health care spending overall in Delaware topped $8.2-Billion dollars in 2019 and was up $0.6-Billion from the previous year according to Delaware’s first Benchmark Trend Report presented by Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik to the Delaware Health Care Commission.

Spending in 2019 was up across all categories: hospital inpatient, outpatient, physician, pharmacy and long-term care.

Governor John Carney signed an executive order in late 2018 to create the health care spending benchmark. Also, per-capital cost increased from $7,814 in 2018 to $8,424 in 2019, or 7.8-percent. That was more than twice the target of 3.8-percent.

To read the report, please CLICK HERE

“This kind of transparency and public awareness of health care spending is important for everyone in the system – health care providers, consumers, taxpayers, insurers and businesses,” Magarik said. “The next step is to work with health care providers, insurers, government agencies and consumers to transform the delivery of health care away from volume-based case to value-based care to be consistent with the overall economic growth of the state.”