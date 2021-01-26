Del. Expands COVID Vaccine Program; Teachers, School Staff Can Register

Delaware is planning more COVID-19 vaccination events and options this week, including another large event this weekend to protect at least 2,000 senior citizens who are on the waiting list.

Vaccinations remain by appointment only, and are restricted to people in Phase One-B, which includes those age 65 and older.

Seniors can still schedule an appointment online (CLICK HERE) or get assistance from the Delaware Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715.

Also, Curative, which has been the state’s partner in coronavirus testing, will begin vaccination events with a clinic this week in Dover. Some pharmacies and health care providers can expect increased allocations of the vaccine.

Teachers and school staff can start signing up for a vaccination. Vaccination events for child care providers are expected to start in early February. ( CLICK HERE )

The state will continue to focus primarily on giving the first doses of the vaccine to eligible people. As more supplies arrive, second doses for people in the One-A group at greatest risk of exposure would be prioritized.

For more information, CLICK HERE

“Thousands more Delawareans received access to a life-saving vaccine this weekend – thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers, DelDOT workers, and our teams at DPH and DEMA. I couldn’t be more grateful for their hard work and the hard work of all of our partners,” Governor John Carney said Monday. “Our new vaccination partnerships with Vault and Curative will help us vaccinate even more Delawareans, including many of our most vulnerable neighbors. We’ll continue to press forward with the goal of vaccinating as many Delawareans as quickly as possible as the vaccination supply allows.”

“We know that to reach all of the current and future phases in our vaccination effort, we have to have multiple opportunities and approaches, and we have been planning for that,” Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay added. “There will be no one right way to get your COVID vaccine, and we are building new access points to serve eligible Delawareans now and in the future.”