Del. Expands Small Business Assistance, Retraining Programs

Delaware is expanding its DE Relief program that makes grants available to small businesses dealing with the effects of the pandemic. Also, the Rapid Workforce Training and Redeployment Initiative that looks to provide displaced workers with new skills is also growing.



Governor John Carney says additional funding is being funneled through New Castle County’s share of the Cares Act. $150-million in direct grant assistance will be available for small businesses, and the work force training program gets a boost of $15-million.



The DE Relief program is currently accepting its second round of applications. The Delaware Division of Small Business administers the program, which provided $25.7 million to a total of 741 applicants in the first round.

We remain focused on supporting the Delaware small businesses, workers and families most affected by this COVID-19 crisis,” Carney said. “Our continued partnership with New Castle County will help us get more support to more Delawareans. That could not be more critical. This additional funding will help get Delaware small businesses through this challenging time, and get Delaware workers trained for jobs currently in demand in our economy.”