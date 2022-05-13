Del. Extends Clean Vehicle Rebate Program

Delaware is extending its “clean vehicle rebate program” through the end of the year.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the program was originally scheduled to expire June 30th. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said electric vehicles are increasing in popularity, and the environment benefits continue due to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Since its inception in 2015, about 2,500 rebates have been paid out.

“As new and existing manufacturers introduce more electric vehicles to their lineups, more consumers are making the switch,” Governor John Carney, D-Del. said. “Our Clean Transportation Incentive Program is helping to make the transition more affordable for more Delawareans.”

DNREC provided additional details about how the electric vehicle rebate program works:

Rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles include:

$2,500 for battery electric vehicles, including vehicles with range extenders, with a total vehicle price of $60,000 or less;

$1,000 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a total vehicle price of $60,000 or less.

Businesses and property owners of multi-unit dwellings can also take advantage of the rebate program by installing charging stations for customers and tenants to help in the transition of vehicle electrification. The Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate Program pays up to 90% of the cost of the charging station, with a max amount of $3,500 per port/$7,000 per station for public properties, fleets and multi-unit dwellings. Rebates are also available for natural gas and propane vehicles.

Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). More information about the rebates can be found at de.gov/cleantransportation.