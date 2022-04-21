Del. Extends Emergency Rental / Utility Assistance Program

Delaware tenants who have trouble meeting expenses will be eligible for an additional three months of rental and utility assistance. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program will now make up to 18 months of emergency assistance available.

The DE-HAP program in its current form was launched in March 2021 to help renters who were affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, unpaid leave or financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can apply for up to three months of assistance at a time, under U.S. Department of the Treasury guidelines.

“We’re proud to announce this update to the DEHAP program,” Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young said. “While the difference of three months may seem negligible to some, we know that it makes a world of difference for Delawareans in need.”

According to DHSA:

Applicants who have already met the prior 15-month limit can re-apply for the additional three months and are encouraged to visit their DEHAP portal profile via decovidhousinghelp.com or contact the DEHAP Call Center at (866) 935-0407 for further information and reapplication guidance.

Those who seek to start a new application or check program eligibility can do so by visiting decovidhousinghelp.com, texting “RentHelp” to (302) 204 -5676, or contact one of the 15 DEHAP community navigator organizations throughout the state for application assistance.

DEHAP has dispersed more than $55-million in rent and utility assistance for nearly 10,000 Delawareans since inception.

“DEHAP is a considerable asset for our state. So, if you’re looking for a sign to apply, this is it. The program is available, and DSHA is eager to help you as we all recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Young said.