Del. Fall Scholastic Sports Postponed

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors Thursday voted to consolidate sports seasons for the coming academic year – a decision that postpones fall sports for months.

In a statement, the DIAA said it will work with school administrators, athletic directors trainers and others on specific start dates for seasons. No sports will be played until December.

Taking part in Thursday’s meeting, Dana Carr of the Delaware Division of Public Health stated that football and wrestling are currently not included in the Division’s sport-specific guidance and are not approved to be played. The DIAA and DPH will continue working during the pandemic to revisit such guidelines.

Under the Return to Play plan, winter sports would start in December, the fall season would start in mid-February and spring sports would be played starting in mid-April 2021.

“Since interscholastic athletics in Delaware came to a grinding halt in March, the DIAA has been working to return our student athletes and coaches to participating in interscholastic athletics. We are thankful to all involved for their shared commitment to get sports back in the educational setting while realizing the significant benefit to the emotional, mental, social and physical well-being for student-athletes. We thank our member schools and community members for their patience to this point,” DIAA Executive Director Donna Polk said.