Del. Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Sen. Robert Venables, Winnie Spence

Delaware flags at state facilities are flying at half-staff through Sunday January 2nd in honor of the late State Senator Robert Venables and Winifred Theodora “Winnie Spence, a former Representative and Senator.

Governor John Carney issued the order regarding state flags Wednesday. The Delaware flag is to be returned to full staff Monday, January 3rd.

Venables, who served the Laurel area from the late 1980’s until 2015, died December 18th at age 88. For more about his life and career, please CLICK HERE.

The funeral for Venables was held Wednesday.

Spence, of Townsend, died December 25th at age 92. For more about Winnie Spence, please CLICK HERE