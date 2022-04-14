Del. Food Bank Schedules April Drive-Thru Pantries

The Food Bank of Delaware will host its monthly drive-through mobile food pantries starting Monday, April 18th.

Food will be available in Kent County that day at Dover International Speedway, starting at 10 a.m. Sussex County’s mobile pantry is scheduled for the following Monday, April 25th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, also starting at 10 a.m.

Proof of Delaware residency will be required. Pre-registration can help speed up the check-in process, but on-site registration will also be available. Guests are asked to clear space in their vehicles’ trunks or back seats to make space for food. The Food Bank said it would be able to serve about 1,000 guests at each mobile pantry.

Food Bank of Delaware provided this schedule and registration information:

Kent County

When: Monday, April 18 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://Apr18Kent.eventbrite.com

Sussex County

When: Monday, April 25 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://Apr25Sussex.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, April 29 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://Apr29NewCastle.eventbrite.com