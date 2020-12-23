Del. General Assembly Names New Budget Team

Delaware has a new leadership team in the area of fiscal policy with the General Assembly.

Ruth Ann Jones has been appointed Controller General, and Bert Scoglietti of the office of Management and Budget has been named Deputy Controller General.

“Ruth Ann’s distinguished career in public service and state government, including serving as a close second-in-command to Mike Morton in recent years, has prepared her well for this role. Ruth Ann is the first woman to be appointed Controller General and I couldn’t be more proud of her achievement,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach said. “Many of us know Bert as a trusted expert in the often complicated realm of fiscal management and policy, having served in senior positions across four gubernatorial administrations. His experience and deep knowledge of the inner workings of the state budget will be an invaluable resource.”

The office reviews fiscal impact of proposed legislation that’s drafted by lawmakers and provides guidance to the legislative committees that create Delaware’s annual spending bills. Jones has been acting director of the Office of the Controller General following the retirement of Michael Morton earlier this year.

“Ruth Ann has done a great job running the department since the retirement of our former Controller General. She is smart, articulate, and responsive to inquiries from the legislators. I am excited Ruth Ann has agreed to take on this critical leadership role. She will be able to hit the ground running,” Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, R- Ocean View said. “I have been incredibly impressed with the work Bert has done at the Office of Management and Budget. His knowledge about state of Delaware operations and the budget process will be an asset to the CG’s Office.”

“We are excited to have both Ruth Ann and Bert in their respective positions with the Controller General’s Office,” added House Minority Leader Danny Short, R- Seaford. “Together, they bring the expertise and wisdom the Legislature’s budgeting process will benefit from. Their institutional knowledge within state government is also unmatched and we welcome them as we begin a new legislative session in a few weeks.”

“The Controller General’s Office never gets the headlines, but their work is absolutely vital to the General Assembly’s operations and our efforts to improve the lives of Delawareans,” Senate President Pro Tempore-Elect David Sokola, D- Newark said. “Ruth Ann and Bert give us one of the best leadership teams we’ve ever had in that office and I’m excited to get to work with them on a budget that addresses the needs of our constituents.”