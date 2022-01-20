Del. GOP Lawmakers Will Again Press For Tax Relief Bills

Sponsors of bills to cut taxes for Delawareans will try again to get surplus state revenues returned to taxpayers.

Republican lawmakers have introduced a total of five bills that look to reduce Delawareans’ tax burden.

Representative Rich Collins, R-Millsboro is sponsoring a measure (House Bill 191) that would cut the state’s personal income tax rates by 10% and reduce the corporate income tax and gross receipts tax.

“This is an economic development bill,” Collins said. “In recent years, Delaware has had one of the worst economic growth rates in the nation. I believe allowing people and businesses to keep more of their own money will jumpstart investment, increase employment, and raise starting wages.”

House Bill 172 looks to temporarily eliminate the state’s portion of the realty transfer tax for certain first-time homebuyers.

The Delaware Resident Low Income Tax Credit would be established under House Bill 158

House Bill 108 would restore the senior real property tax credit to a maximum of $500.

House Bill 71 would decrease the realty transfer tax in Delaware by 25%.