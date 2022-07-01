Del. Grants-in-Aid Packages Totals $69.1-Million

On the final day of the Delaware General Assembly session, lawmakers approved a Grants-in-Aid bill that sets a new record: $69.1-million.

The annual part of the budget provides funding for fire companies, EMS squads, senior centers, veterans groups and other community organizations and non-profits. Organizations are involved in a wide range of services: mental health counseling,substance abuse treatment, emergency services, arts programming andhistoric preservation.

“This legislation will provide much needed support to our nonprofit community, which is still struggling to match its previous fundraising totals in the wake of the pandemic,” State Senator Trey Paradee, D-Dover said. “These organizations deliver critical services to our most vulnerable neighbors and give us an unbelievable return on our investment. I want to thank my colleagues on JFC for allowing this year’s Grants-In-Aid in a responsible manner for the benefit of Delaware’s working families.”

“The Grants-in-Aid bill provides much-needed funds to our volunteer fire companies, senior centers and nonprofit organizations that offer vital services to residents up and down the state,” State Representative William Carson, D- Smyrna, Dover said. “These organizations and groups fill a huge need in Delaware. Without them, seniors, veterans, and people in need would have fewer options available to them for various services. I’m glad we were able to provide these organizations with additional funds this year to assist them with their missions.”

According to the sponsors of SB 252, the grants-in-aid bill contains: