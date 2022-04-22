Del. Health Official Acquitted Of Official Misconduct, Falsifying Documents
April 22, 2022/
A former Delaware state lawmaker who was Deputy Director of the Division of Forensic Science has been found not guilty in a case brought by the Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust last year.
Rebecca Walker had been charged with falsifying business records and official misconduct. A Superior Court Judge acquitted Walker Thursday following a bench trial.
Walker most recently has been director of nursing at Delaware Health and Social Services.