Del. High School Graduation Rates Are Rising

High school graduation rates are on the rise in Delaware.

According to the Department of Education, rates are at an all-time high for African-American students, Hispanic students and students with disabilities.

The rate overall for the Class of 2019 was 88.27 percent, the highest in a decade.

“More Delaware students are graduating high school ready for college or a career,” Governor John Carney said. “That has been a focus of Secretary Bunting and her team at the Department of Education since we took office in 2017 – and it’s great news for the future of our state. The data we’re releasing today shows that Delaware’s progress is broad, and that Delaware’s educators are committed to helping all of their students succeed. That work continues. We will remain committed to supporting our educators and students, and continuing to invest in public education. Nothing is more important to the long-term success of our state.”

Education Secretary Susan Bunting says while these are positive trends, some student groups are still not graduating at the same rates as their peers and additional targeted support is needed.

The graduation rate in Sussex County was 87.06 percent, just below Kent County.

New Castle County’s graduation rate was 90.5 percent.