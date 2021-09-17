Del. HR Secretary Resigns, Joins CR School District

Delaware’s Secretary of Human Resources is departing for a position with the Caesar Rodney School District in Kent County.

Amy Bonner is being praised by Governor John Carney for her long record of distinguished service in state government and for helping the state through unprecedented state workforce challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jessilene Corbett, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Human Resources, will serve as Acting Secretary until a replacement is nominated and presented to the Delaware State Senate for confirmation.

“Amy has a long record of distinguished service in state government and has served the people of Delaware well. That’s been especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented unprecedented challenges for our state workforce,” Carney said. “We’ll miss Amy’s leadership and expertise in the Cabinet, but wish her well in her next role.”

The Governor’s office provided additional biographical information about Amy Bonner:

Prior to her Senate confirmation as DHR Secretary, Bonner served as Deputy Director of the Delaware Office of Management and Budget (OMB), where she oversaw financial operations, information technology and human resources.

Previously, Bonner served for five years as the Deputy Director for the Division of Human Resources Management, where she directed employment services, Equal Employment Opportunity, and policy development for the division.