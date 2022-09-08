Del. Humane, Del. SPCA Merge to Form Humane Animal Partners

Two Delaware animal welfare organizations have united under a new name.

Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association will now operate as Humane Animal Partners. This includes the Delaware Humane Association location on Coastal Highway in the Rehoboth Beach area.

The organizations have already partnered to some extent to rescue, shelter and prepare animals for adoption.

“We believe that animal wellbeing involves seeing them from a larger perspective, in the context of human health, social work, and community resources. We know that helping our community alongside others also helps animals’,” HAP’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Carroll said. “We are excited to move forward as Humane Animal Partners and have a significant impact on animal welfare in Delaware.”

The name, according to Humane Animal Partners, was chosen based on “extensive research, core values, and commitment to the community.”

“Before we officially came together, both organizations already had long-standing reputations and shared missions to support animals and people in Delaware; and as Humane Animal Partners, that will absolutely continue,” HAP Chief Operating Officer Anne Cavanaugh said. “As Humane Animal Partners, we will fulfill our missions more fully, and help the lives of even more animals and people.”

Mermaid, a 2 year old domestic shorthair, joined in on the festivites from the safety of cattery. She is currently available for adoption at Stanton/Christiana.