Del. Inmate Charged With Attacking 2 Correctional Officers

An inmate at Delaware’s largest prison has been charged with assaulting two correctional officers with an improvised weapon.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that the officers were struck in the head several times while performing their normal duties on the night of August 18that James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. Other officers arrived and cuffed the inmate. The 54-year-old man and the 61-year-old man needed hospital treatment for head and facial injuries.

22-year-old Korah Pitts of Penns Grove New Jersey was serving a sentence for robbery and a weapons offense. He has been incarcerated with the Department of Corrections for four years and now faces additional charges related to the assault.

Korah Pitts (photo provided by Delaware State Police)

On September 5, 2022, troopers responded to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and charged Pitts with the following crimes:

Recklessly Assault in a Detention Facility with Serious Injury (Felony) – 2 counts

Assault 1 st Degree Intentionally Cause Injury to an Officer (Felony)- 2 counts

Promoting Prison Contraband

Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Pitts was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and remained in the custody of the Department of Correction on $121,600 unsecured bond.