Del. Introduces Recovery Referral Portal

Delawareans in search of information and resources about substance use disorder or mental health treatment can find it through a new online platform.



The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health worked with a national technology company to develop the online Behavioral Health Referral Portal. Features include a self-assessment tool, a searchable database of treatment services and providers, confidential communications with providers and more.

“This is critical access for Delaware families who have long sought a way to connect online with substance use disorder and mental health providers about confidential treatment services for loved ones,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, having this virtual connection is even more important.”



Through August, the Delaware Division of Forensic Science had reported 256 suspected overdose-related deaths in 2020, up 32-percent from the same period of a year ago.

“The ability for someone to know how to be connected to treatment improves equitable access to these critical services,” DSAMH Acting Director Alexis Teitelbaum said. “This tool is a part of our efforts to ensure that when anyone needs help immediately, they can be seamlessly connected to a provider equipped with up-to-date information about caring for that person.”