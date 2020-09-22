Del. Introduces Street Art Trail

Art hits the streets of Delaware.



The Delaware Tourism Office has unveiled a statewide, interactive street art trail highlighting nine large works of art, perfect for a selfie background.



Local and national artists were recruited to paint these works of art. They will be on display at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry terminal, Big Chill Beach Club, Mispillion River Brewing Company, DE Turf in Frederica and elsewhere.



Visitors are invited to share the experience using social media and the hashtag #delawarediscoveries

“The Delaware Tourism Office is taking an active role in developing new and exciting things to do in the state,” Delaware Tourism Director Liz Keller said. “Each of the nine locations is unique and offers visitors the ability to immerse themselves in the artwork. We are aiming for wide appeal with this trail, a fun way for both younger travelers and art lovers of all ages to enjoy a socially-distant outdoor activity.”

One artist who painted the murals at Big Chill and Bombay Hook was glad to be a part of the street art project.

“Art can spark joy and bring people together,” nationally known artist Kelsey Montague said. “I’ve traveled the world painting interactive street art, and I’m honored to be part of the Delaware Discoveries Trail. Delaware has incredible places for people to experience nature up close, and I hope my work encourages people to explore the great outdoors.”