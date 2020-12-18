Del. Introduces Vaccine Hotline

Delaware is opening a vaccine call center hotline where questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can be addressed.

The vaccine call center number will be 302-672-6150. It will be staffed weekdays and Saturdays. Questions can also be e-mailed to vaccine@delaware.gov.



The state this week received 8,875 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, directing them to healthcare systems for protection of their front-line workers. Several long-term care facilities have also obtained supplies to start vaccinating their employees. Vaccination of long-term care residents is expected to start the week of December 28th.

