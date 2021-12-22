Del. Introduces Vax QR Code Feature

Delawareans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will now have access to a QR code when downloading their record.

This allows Delawareans to download a PDF version of the record, which resembles a vaccine card. The image can then be printed, or saved on a phone gallery. The QR code can be shown instead of a paper card to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

“This new feature provides individuals convenient access to their COVID-19 vaccination record in a way that keeps their personal health information secure,” Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “This offers a protected link to your COVID-19 vaccination record on the go.”

DHSS provided more information, including steps for downloading the QR code:

Delaware is among several states to recently adopt the SMART Health Card Framework for QR codes, providing individuals with trustworthy and verifiable copies of their vaccination records in digital or paper form. The framework and standards for the technology were developed by VCI, a coalition of more than 800 public and private organizations – including The Mayo Clinic, Boston Children’s Hospital, Microsoft, MITRE, and The Commons Project Foundation.

QR codes are available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in Delaware’s immunization database, DelVAX. Nearly all doses administered in Delaware are reported to DelVAX, including pharmacies, physician offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, public health clinics and state-run community vaccination events. Some doses administered outside Delaware to Delaware residents may be in DelVAX. Doses administered directly by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs are not reported to DelVAX.

Parents and legal guardians can access official immunization records for their child/children age 0-17, and adults (age 18 years and older) can access official immunization records for themselves. DelVAX uses two-factor authentication via text messaging or email to validate patient, parent, or guardian access.

The DelVAX Public Portal is available at https://delvax.dhss.delaware.gov/delvax_public/Application/PublicPortal. To watch step-by-step instructions on how to access the public portal and download a secure QR code, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DLc9vAVO7s. Individuals who need assistance can call 1-800-282-8672, or email DelVAX@delaware.gov.