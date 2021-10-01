Del. Job-Bound High School Grads May Get Tuition Assistance

Delawareans who have obtained a high school diploma or GED who enrolled in an approved, non-degree credit certificate program could qualify for tuition assistance.

Governor John Carney Thursday signed legislation to establish the FAST program -Focus on Alternative Skills Training.

Senate Substitute 1 to Senate Bill 65 extends eligibility to 24 months after someone graduates from high school and makes other revisions.

State Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown was the primary sponsor.

The purpose of the legislation was to help more Delawareans with tuition expenses as they train for jobs that are well-paying and in demand, but may not require a college education.

Carney signed four additional bills into law, according to his office:

Senate Bill 176 and Senate Bill 177. Both pieces of legislation strengthen campaign finance laws.

Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 47. This legislation prevents yard waste on highways.

Senate Bill 136. This legislation makes technical updates to strengthen early intervention services for children.