Del. Judicial Emergency To End July 13th

Delaware’s COVID-19 judicial emergency will come to an end July 13th, along with Delaware’s state of emergency.

A mask mandate will also be lifted for fully vaccinated people who visit or work in court facilities effective Thursday, July 1st.

People who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear face coverings in judicial facilities.

Chief Justice Collins Seitz Junior extended the state of emergency for the 13th time to cover early July. The judicial workforce is also authorized to return to 100-percent staffing July 6th.

“We are taking this action in the wake of positive news about falling infection rates and deaths due to COVID-19 thanks to high vaccination rates, along with the Governor’s announcement that he was lifting the state of emergency for the State of Delaware on July 13,2021,” Chief Justice Seitz said.

Some pandemic precautions will remain in place, including social distancing and the use of plexiglass shields. Scheduling of cases will also accelerate for the rest of the year.

“I am proud of the way the Delaware Bench and Bar and judicial branch employees responded in this moment of crisis to keep our court system operating safely, efficiently and fairly during these unprecedented times,” Chief Justice Seitz added. “We will continue to monitor the public health situation in Delaware, and if needed will not hesitate to reinstate COVID-19 prevention protocols and

restrictions if conditions change for the worse.”

To read the judicial state of emergency, please CLICK HERE