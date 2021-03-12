Del. Jury Trials May Resume In June

Jury trials in Delaware may resume in June, as courts prepare to move into Phase Three of reopening.

Chief Justice Collins Seitz Junior said Friday that with COVID-19 health metrics improving, the courts hope to resume more normal court operations in June. Courts also plan to schedule vaccination clinics for members of the judiciary and justice partners.

Mask requirements and social distancing will remain in effect at court facilities. Seitz said criminal cases will be given priority due to the backlog.

Courts briefly moved to a modified Phase Three reopening plan last October, but rolled back to Phase Two in November due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at the time.

Seitz said the following in a written statement:

“We will only move to Phase 3 if it is safe for our employees, justice partners, and the public. If conditions change for the worse, we will re-evaluate the move to Phase 3. We are mindful that while the COVID-19 trends currently look good, we are not yet past this pandemic and must not let our guard down. It is important for everyone to continue to act responsibly by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands regularly.“

“The end of the pandemic won’t be like flipping a switch. If we are diligent and trust the experts, things will improve every day. The end of this pandemic is in sight. I ask for your patience for a little while longer. Brighter days are ahead.“