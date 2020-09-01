Del. Lane Closures To Be Suspended Labor Day Weekend

Traffic takes no holiday, but motorists this Labor Day weekend will get a break from construction-related lane closures

The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to suspend lane closures between 12:01 a.m Friday and just after midnight Tuesday September 8th. Some of the more ongoing lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts may remain in place.

DelDOT says its Transportation Management Center monitors the entire transportation system, coordinates response to any incidents and may adjust traffic signals as warranted. Motorists may contact the TMC by cellphone at #77, 302-659-4600 or 800-324-8379.

Also, DART’s Beach Bus Services and Route 305 Beach Connection will operate on Labor Day, with complimentary ADA-only service for Paratransit.