Del. Launches Solar Program For Low-to-Moderate Income Homeowners

Delaware low- to moderate-income homeowners may qualify to get assistance with the cost of installing solar panels.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources plans to introduce a new two-year pilot program this Friday, July 1st.

“DNREC’s Green Energy Program has helped thousands of Delawareans make the switch to solar power, but installation costs continue to be an obstacle for many low- and moderate-income households,” DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin said. “This pilot program removes that barrier and makes clean energy a viable option for more families.”

Eligible households can apply through the DNREC Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps homeowners and renters with weatherproofing their homes and improving energy efficiency.

The results of the two-year pilot program will be used to develop a statewide solar program that would provide services to low- and moderate-income households, regardless of electric utility service territory.

More from DNREC:

Moderate-income households can visit de.gov/wap for information about approved solar contractors for the LMI pilot program. Application for the program will be submitted through the contractor chosen by a homeowner. Qualified moderate-income households will receive a solar installation 70% paid for by the LMI Solar Program and 30% by the homeowner for a system size up to 6.0 kW.

Contractors participating in the program include CMI Solar & Electric, KW Solar Solutions and Clean Energy USA.