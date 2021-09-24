Del. Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights Revision Gets Review

Proposed changes to the Delaware Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights will be considered at two virtual public sessions, one of which is today.

The Senate bill (SB 149) would make police disciplinary records public and would allow for creation of community oversight boards that would have the power to hear and decide police disciplinary measures. The measure was introduced by Senator Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington and was released out of a committee, but it did not get a vote this year in the Delaware General Assembly.

One virtual session is today at three, and a community listening session is scheduled for next Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, September 24 at 3 p.m.

Community Listening Session

Wednesday, September 29 at 6 p.m.

“Elected officials must hear loud and clear from our community that we need police reform now,” ACLU-DE Campaign for Smart Justice Haneef Salaam said. “SB 149, the LEOBOR reform bill, needs to move ahead — without any amendments — so that communities can have transparency and accountability from the police departments who serve them.”

Dates for other meetings are scheduled:

Community Oversight Boards Sessions

Friday, October 8 (time and registration information to be announced)

Friday, November 5 (time and registration information to be announced)

Public Access to Police Disciplinary Records Sessions

Friday, October 22 (time and registration information to be announced)

Friday, November 19 (time and registration information to be announced)