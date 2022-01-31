Del. Lawmakers Approve Continuation Of Tax Relief For People Left Unemployed During Pandemic

Tax relief measures and business-friendly procedures that were implemented in Delaware during the COVID-19 pandemic will carry on in The First State.

The State Senate has passed a bill (HB 285) that would exempt unemployment benefits paid in 2021 from Delaware state income tax. The measure would also maintain favorable tax rates for employers that were implemented in the past couple of years.

“Thankfully, most – but not all – of the hard-working Delawareans who lost their jobs during the pandemic have returned to work, but the financial burden of those lost wages still remains,” State Senator Jack Walsh, D-Stanton said. “Exempting the unemployment benefits they received in 2021 will help return some of that money to their pockets, while helping businesses avoid the added tax burden will hopefully make up for some of the revenue they lost during the winter surge.”

Also, legislation to allow liquor stores, brew pubs and other establishments to permanently offer curbside service (HB 289) has been given final legislative approval, keeping in place the service options that were important to keeping them in business during the pandemic.

“Since the earliest days of the pandemic, businesses have had to get creative to keep their doors open while protecting their customers’ health,” Representative Debra Heffernan, D-Brandywine Hundred South said. “This bill gives businesses another tool to meet their customers’ needs and allows residents to support their favorite brewery, distillery, or winery even if they don’t feel comfortable dining out.”