Del. Legislative Update

Legislation to permit and regulate recreational use of marijuana by adults in Delaware has been approved by a State House committee.

The measure is very similar to one that fell short of passage in 2018.

Whether it would be effective at ending the black market for marijuana was the center of some discussion Wednesday.

Because of fiscal impact, the bill also must go to the House Appropriations Committee before a vote on the floor.

Security, technology and other concerns surrounding Legislative Hall in Dover would be addressed under a plan announced by the leaders of all four caucuses in the General Assembly.

A Legislative Building Committee Would be created to conduct a review that looks at current and future space needs as well as possible upgrades in security and technology.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach said much has changed in the 90 years since Legislative Hall was built.

There have been two additions to Legislative Hall, most recently in the 1990s.

The committee would deliver a final report by October 1st, 2022.

Graduates who choose not to attend college still face financial hurdles regarding training and certification.

A gap in scholarship programs would be addressed under a bill introduced in the Delaware State Senate.

Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, told WGMD’s Mike Bradley what’s called the FAST PROGRAM – Focus on Alternative Skills Training – would help graduates qualify for jobs currently in demand. The program is similar to a SEED program that helps college-bound Delawareans.

Dentists-in-training would be eligible for provisional licenses to start working at state-supported dental clinics under a bill approved by the Delaware State Senate.

The legislation is designed to address what the sponsor, Senator Sarah McBride, D-Wilmington called long-standing shortages of dental health professionals in many communities.

As more Delaware students return to schools for in-person learning, school bus capacity has become an issue.

Delaware Public Health indicates that it abides by a three-foot social distance rule in school settings, including buses, which allows 23 students per bus.

House Minority Whip Tim Dukes, R-Laurel and Minority Leader Danny Short, R-Seaford had asked Governor John Carney and DPH to consider allowing more students to board the bus.