Del. Legislative Women’s Caucus Hopes To Address Gender Disparities In Several Areas

Making Delaware a better place for women to live, work and raise a family is the goal of the Delaware Legislative Women’s Caucus.

The caucus will be co-chaired by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear and Senator Marie Pinkney, D-New Castle.

“During my time in the Legislature, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside so many inspiring female colleagues and activists to pass historic measures like our Equal Rights Amendment, paid parental leave for state employees and teachers, protections for women in the workplace, at home, and at school, and much more. But our work is just getting started,” Longhurst said. “This caucus is an opportunity for us to bring more Delaware women to the table so that together, we can work toward policy solutions that address the disparities and inequalities still present in our state.”

Nearly one-third of the current Delaware General Assembly is made up of women.

Caucus members plan to address public policy issues such as gender disparities in education, healthcare affordability and public safety, among many others. The caucus also plans to hold regular open meetings where members and Delaware citizens will have the opportunity to hear from lawmakers, speakers and experts.

“I’m honored to serve as the Co-Chair of the Women’s Caucus in the 151st General Assembly,” Pinkney said. “Even as our state continues to elect more women to public office, our work and our progress is far from complete. I stand ready to work with my colleagues to not only empower women, but make sure women know there is a place for them in power.”