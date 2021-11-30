Del. Makes Grants Available For Clean Water Projects

Grant money is flowing into clean-water-related projects in The First State.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, more than $1.23-million in non-point source pollution grants have been made available to Delawareans, government agencies and conservation districts in all three counties. Money comes from the federal Clean Water Act.

A wide range of projects have qualified in the past, some related to agriculture: cover crops, nutrient management and composting.

“While there has been vast improvement in Delaware’s water quality, challenges still persist, and meeting those challenges is crucial to our state’s achieving our goal of clean water for all Delawareans,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “These Clean Water Act grants offer leverage for government agencies and nonprofit organizations who continue to make headway on the state’s clean water challenge. These grants help fund investments in cover crops, nutrient management, land conservation, stormwater retrofits, and tree planting projects – all of which enhance and improve water quality statewide.”

DNREC is soliciting applications for grant proposals between Monday December 6th and February 9th, 2022.

More from DNREC:

All projects must include match funding from a non-federal source totaling at least 67% of the federal funding requested through the Section 319 Nonpoint Source grant proposal.

More information on applying for a Clean Water Act Section 319 grant, along with the application form and DNREC NPS program contact information, can be found on the DNREC website at de.gov/319grants.