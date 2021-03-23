Del. Makes Vax Appointments Available For People 50+

Delawareans age 50 and older can now register for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine wait list.

Appointments can be requested at https://vaccinerequest.delaware.gov/s/?language=en_US Large vaccination events will be held Saturday and Sunday of this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, appointments will be scheduled subject to a person’s risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions. Vaccinations may also be available through pharmacies and Curative.

“As supply increases, we continue to expand access to these life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” Governor John Carney said. “Our goal remains the same: we want to distribute these vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair. I would encourage all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. Until we get enough people vaccinated, let’s keep doing what works. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Stay vigilant.”

“We’re excited to be able to provide another option for persons 50+ to get vaccinated during this unprecedented public health effort,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay added. “Even with increased vaccine supply, we continue to ask everyone to be patient. We have a large population to vaccinate and it may take several weeks to get to everyone. It is heartwarming that so many people want this life saving vaccine.”

The State also is working with additional essential workforce employers to vaccinate their employees this weekend. Essential employees may receive invitations from their employers to attend this weekend’s events.