Del., Md. Flags At Half-Staff To Honor People Who’ve Died With COVID

Flags in Delaware and Maryland are flying at half-staff in memory of the more than half-a-million Americans who have died with coronavirus.



Governor John Carney took action Monday to lower flags at state government buildings and facilities after President Biden ordered that the flag be lowered at federal facilities. Flags are to stay at half-staff through sunset this Friday.

Carney said the number of lives lost due to the virus is “staggering.”

“Each one was a precious life. Each had family and friends. It’s important to remember and honor those lives lost,” Carney said.

The Maryland state flag is also to fly at half-staff through the end of this week.