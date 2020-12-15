Del., Md. Health Insurance Marketplace Deadlines Are Today

This is the final day to sign up for 2021 coverage under the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace, or to make changes in coverage. It is also the final day to apply in Maryland for Marketplace coverage.

For information about Delaware coverage, CLICK HERE

For information about Maryland coverage, CLICK HERE

In Delaware, a variety of plans are available. Health officials say rates have declined by more than 19-percent on average over the past two years.

“I urge Delawareans who need coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace to take action now to enroll,” Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Molly Magarik said. “Go to HealthCare.gov or take advantage of our local resources to see the 2021 plans and find out if you qualify for financial assistance.”