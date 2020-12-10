Del., Md. Join Facebook Anti-Trust Lawsuit

The attorneys general of Delaware and Maryland have joined an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook.



The social media giant is accused of violating anti-trust acts and has what the prosecutors say amounts to an illegal monopoly.



According to Delaware AG Kathy Jennings, Facebook “knowingly, openly and illegally made digital hostages of its users and developers over a decade of unfair acquisition and mistreatment of developers.”



Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the lawsuit will “bring the market back into balance, allow other businesses to compete, and will protect the privacy of millions of users.”