Del., Md. Make Vaccine Available To All 16+

Delaware and Maryland are expanding their coronavirus vaccination programs to make the shot available to people as young as 16 years old.

Any Delawarean 16 or older is now eligible to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. People who are interested in getting the shot may register for the state waitlist at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov, or may sign up with a participating pharmacy.

State health officials say invitations to vaccine events are based on risk factors, and are not first-come first-served. Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently available to people who are 16 or 17 years old.

Also, Maryland rolls into another phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program. Anyone 16 or older can now sign up to receive the shot at a mass vaccination site, or at any of hundreds of pharmacies.

“We are pleased to announce another acceleration of vaccine eligibility phases much earlier than we anticipated,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “Getting more people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can is our absolute best defense against these variants, and it is the best way to win the long war against this deadly virus.”

More information is available at covidvax.maryland.gov.