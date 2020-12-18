Del., Md. Report Improving Labor Markets In Nov.

Unemployment declined in Delaware and Maryland in November, according to reports released by both states Friday.

Delaware’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.1-percent in November, down from 5.6-percent in October. Sussex County had the lowest unemployment rate among the three counties in Delaware, at 4.1 percent last month.

The Maryland unemployment rate dropped to 6.8 percent in November, down from 7.7-percent the previous month.

“Our economy and our workforce continue to prove their resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said. “I want to thank the many businesses that are taking public health and safety precautions seriously so that more Marylanders can get back to work.”