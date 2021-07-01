Del. Meets COVID Vax Goal

Delaware has crossed the finish line in reaching a coronavirus vaccination milestone.

According to Delaware Public Health and Governor John Carney, just over 70% of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, reaching the goal before July 4th as stated by President Biden.

“Delawareans have pulled together, done their part and gotten vaccinated to protect their families, friends and communities,” Governor John Carney said. “On Thursday, we reached President Biden’s target of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. That’s a big deal. It’s why we’re beating this virus and moving past this pandemic after a long 16 months. And it’s why we can celebrate Independence Day safely, surrounded by family and friends. If you’re still not vaccinated, talk to your doctor and your friends who have received the shot. And visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a vaccination provider near you.”

“We are so excited to have reached this historic milestone,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “A huge thank you to everyone who has gotten vaccinated so far and helped us beat this virus back. Even as we celebrate this significant moment in time, we are continuing our efforts to get more Delawareans vaccinated. We especially want to encourage 18–34-year-olds who are most likely to be out and socializing with others to get the vaccine as soon as possible. It’s free, it’s safe, and it’s effective at preventing COVID, so don’t wait. Get vaccinated today.”