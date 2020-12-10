Del. Obtains Vaccine Cold-Storage Unit

Delaware has acquired an ultra-cold storage unit for keeping of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.



The vaccine must be kept at minus-94 F or minus-70 C to be effective. The cold-storage unit is being kept at the Delaware Public Health warehouse.



The state could receive initial doses of the vaccine as early as next week. Phase one-A of Delaware’s distribution plan prioritizes residents of long-term care and people who work in high-risk responsibilities such as hospitals, emergency response, outpatient healthcare, pharmacies and long-term care.