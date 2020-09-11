Del. Opens Intelligence Operations Center

The Delaware Department of Correction has opened its Intelligence Operations Center, a new statewide facility that helps to locate, assess and proactively act upon any security threats.



According to the DOC and Governor Carney, the IOC is the result of an investment into technology and people and addresses a critical need for better communication and information-sharing across correctional facilities. The need was highlighted in an independent review of security issues and conditions at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center following the February 2017 inmate riot during which Lieutenant Steven Floyd was murdered.

“We made a commitment after the 2017 uprising and murder of Lt. Steven Floyd that we were going to do the hard work to make our correctional system safer,” Governor John Carney said. “This Intelligence Operations Center demonstrates how far the DOC has come by investing in technology and people, embracing a new organizational approach, and placing top-notch management across its facilities to better meet its important mission. Thanks to a lot of hard work and this new cutting-edge facility, we have a much greater ability to know what’s going on behind the walls and that’s keeping our correctional officers and inmates in our custody safer than they have ever been.”



The Intelligence Operations Center has a team of 12 employees and encompasses surveillance cameras, human intelligence and other sources of information and tips with a special focus on gang-related affiliations and activity, contraband detection, organized crime enterprises, isolated threats and more.

“Consistently over the past three and a half years, the Department of Correction has been focused on strengthening safety and security, improving recruitment and retention of officers, improving programming and services for inmates, and modernizing our Intelligence operations through better intelligence gathering and sharing,” Delaware Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “This statewide Intelligence Operations Center and its experienced team of officers and analysts enables us to take another leap forward in leveraging human intelligence together with the latest technology to prevent another inmate-led riot that could harm, or worse, an officer, counselor, or inmate.”