Del. Opens Vax Eligibility To Ages 16+

All Delawareans ages 16 or older will become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday April 6th, according to Governor John Carney and the Division of Public Health.

Shots will be available at pharmacies, community vaccination sites and mass vaccination events. The state waiting list will be accessible Tuesday April 6th at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

Pharmacies can also start to vaccinate people who are 16 or older, while other providers such as primary care doctors, specialty providers and hospital systems will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans ages 16-64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities. For a list of updated medical conditions, please CLICK HERE.

“Today’s announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot,” Governor John Carney said Tuesday. “All three of these vaccines are extremely safe, and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. I’d urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family.”

For more information about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program, please CLICK HERE.